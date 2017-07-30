Tawang gets its first college, CM Pema Khandu announces Rs 10 crore grant

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu (File Photo)

Perched 2,700 metres above sea level close to the China border in western Arunachal Pradesh, Tawang has finally got its first college, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday announcing a grant of Rs 10 crore for construction of the building and other infrastructure at the earliest.

“The establishment of a college at Tawang has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the people of the district. The absence of an institute of higher education in the district has already taken a great toll on children’s education. So long, many brilliant students from poor families had to give up studies after Class XII, while others had to spend a lot of money to travel to other towns to pursue college education,” Khandu, who visited the temporary campus on Saturday, said.

While classes started from Tuesday in the temporary campus at Tsangyang Gyatso High Altitude Stadium and the adjoining Tawang Government Primary School, Khandu asked the authorities to expedite construction of its own building as early as possible, sources quoted him as saying.

So far the nearest college for students from Tawang was at Bomdila in West Kameng district, 170 km away. While the first college in Arunachal Pradesh was established way back in 1964 in Pasighat when the state was still known as North-East Frontier Agency (NEFA), it now has 12 government colleges, apart from five private colleges.

The CM, who hails from Tawang district, donated Rs 5 lakh for the college.

Khandu also announced setting up a coaching centre at Tawang for helping students prepare for competitive exams. The state government had this month approved creation of 67 posts of assistant professors for colleges of the state, with Khandu saying that the recruitment process would begin soon.

