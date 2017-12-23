Tassaduq Mufti nominated to J&K Assembly

Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra Friday nominated Tassaduq Hussain Mufti, brother of CM Mehbooba Mufti, as a member of the State Legislative Council.

Sources said the nomination followed a detailed clarification from the government to some queries raised by the Governor in the matter. Vohra had sought clarifications from the government and had returned the file recommending Tassaduq’s name for nomination against a vacancy arising after the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh from the Upper House of the State Legislature. Vikramaditya, considered Jammu’s face of the ruling PDP, had resigned from both the party and the Council accusing the government of ignoring the sentiments of the people of Jammu. He is the eldest son of Congress leader Dr Karan Singh and is the grandson of Maharaja Hari Singh.

Tassaduq’s nomination to the Upper House of the State Legislature is seen as a prelude to his induction into the council of ministers.

