Mehbooba Mufti’s brother Tassaduq inducted into J-K cabinet today

Tassaduq Hussain Mufti (File photo) Tassaduq Hussain Mufti (File photo)

Tassaduq Mufti was among two PDP legislators sworn in as cabinet ministers into the Council of Ministers headed by his elder sister and Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. The oath was delivered by N N Vohra in the lawns of Raj Bhavan here.

With this, both the PDP and the BJP have exhausted their quota of ministerial berths in the coalition ministry which can have a maximum of only 25 ministers in view of combined strength of both the houses of the state legislature.

Tassaduq was nominated to the State Legislative Council by Governor N N Vohra last week against a vacancy caused by the resignation of Yuvraj Vikramaditya Singh. This was done by the Governor in exercise of powers vested in him under sub section (6) of Section 50 of the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir.

Vikramaditya Singh, who was considered to be the Jammu face of ruling Peoples Democratic Party, had resigned from both the PDP and the Council accusing state government of ignoring the sentiments of the people of Jammu region on various issues including recruitment in government jobs, development works and even declaration of public holiday on the birth anniversary of last Dogra ruler of the state, Maharaja Hari Singh.

Tassaduq who returned to state politics after the death of his father Chief Minister Murti Sayeed had been working as coordinator in the CM’s grievances cell. Javaid Mustafa Mir was revenue minister in Mufti Sayeed cabinet.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App