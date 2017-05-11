Tasaduq Mufti to be made adviser in CMO

Tasaduq Mufti. Tasaduq Mufti.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s brother and PDP candidate in the recently deferred bypoll for Anantnag LS constituency, Tasaduq Mufti, is going to get an official position in the PDP-BJP coalition government. Sources told The Indian Express that Tasaduq is being made adviser in the Chief Minister’s Office, primarily incharge of the public outreach and grievance redressal cell.

Sources said the CM has already approved the proposal and orders are expected soon. Sources said that an official title to Tasaduq, who joined politics last year, is aimed at “making him part of the government in a formal way”.

