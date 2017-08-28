Tarun Vijay hits out at Pinarayi: Malayalis most unsafe in Kerala

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay (Files) Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay (Files)

Former BJP MP Tarun Vijay has lashed out at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asking him to ensure the safety of citizens in Haryana in the wake of the conviction of self-styled godman Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh on rape charges.

Describing Pinarayi’s concerns overs the safety of Malayalis in Haryana as “fake”, Vijay said they are “most unsafe” in their home state. “Pinarayi, who showed fake concern on the safety of the people of Kerala in Haryana, must answer this question — has he been able to safeguard lives and dignity of the people of Kerala in Kerala? If Malayalis are most unsafe in any state in India, it is unfortunately Kerala,” Vijay said in a statement on Sunday.

In a letter dated August 25, the Kerala CM wrote, “I have personally been receiving calls from Malayalis who are in fear of their life and property from the affected areas. May I request you to take immediate and necessary action to ensure that the life and property of all our citizens are protected without fail. Strict action against those behind these unprecedented acts of violence may also be ensured.”

Vijay said Haryana is a safe haven for people from all states and countries and is heralding a new era of industrial progress, while Kerala has failed to attract any investment and people from other states. “Under Pinarayi, Kerala has turned brutal to differing Malayalis, who are non-yielding and non-conformists,” he alleged.

