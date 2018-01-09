Tarun Tejpal rape case trial to begin from Feb 26

Tarun Tejpal Tarun Tejpal

After years of delay, former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal will finally face trial from February in an alleged rape case involving a now former junior colleague, a Goa court said on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions judge Vijaya Pol ruled that the in-camera trial will commence on February 26 and hearings will continue for four days on the trot during which the victim will depose and will be examined.

In 2013, when he was editor-in-chief of Tehelka magazine, Tejpal was accused of rape by a female colleague, who in her complaint to the police alleged that she raped by the journalist in the elevator of a five-star resort in Goa where the magazine was hosting an international conclave organised by Tehelka.

ALSO READ | Timeline of Tarun Tejpal rape case

Following the registration of FIR, Tejpal was arrested and remained in police and judicial custody for nearly a year, before being released on bail. Tejpal subsequently resigned as the magazine’s head.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App