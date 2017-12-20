Tarun Tejpal rape case: High court discharges Tejpal’s plea, rules in favour of the State

Tarun Tejpal. (file) Tarun Tejpal. (file)

THE HIGH Court of Bombay in Goa today discarded the review petition of Tarun Tejpal in favour of the state, refusing to discharge him of rape charges. The Court also has dismisses his request to discard the trial.

Earlier this month, Tejpal had approached the court with prosecution evidence showing the CCTV footage to the Court alleging that the footage showing the events before and after the alleged rape do not match with the testimony given by the victim.

Tejpal’s lawyer had also shown the footage to the judge for the first time, stating that the trial court had ignored to record this detail before and while framing charges against him.

The trial will now commence, confirmed the prosecution.

“We now have to report this order to the trial court on January 9. The trial court will then summon the witnesses only after January 9. This plea was dismissed on the merits of the petition, and Tejpal may approach the Supreme Court against this order. Irrespective of that, the trial will begin, as Supreme Court had already directed that,” said public prosecutor Francis Tavora.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App