Tarun Tejpal’s lawyers to present their arguments in June

A colleague had accused Tejpal of sexual assault on two occasions at a hotel in Goa in November 2013. A colleague had accused Tejpal of sexual assault on two occasions at a hotel in Goa in November 2013.

Former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal’s lawyers would present their arguments in the alleged sexual assault case he faces in a sessions court here on June 16 and June 17 before the charges are framed formally. He was present in the court along with his wife on Friday when judge Vijaya Pol gave the final dates to his lawyer, Rajiv Gomes. The lawyer told the court they will keep the arguments concise. He added that there is sufficient data they want to bring before the court and discuss points in detail especially with reference to specific mobile records.

Tejpal was chargesheeted in February 2014 under Indian penal code’s sections 376 (rape), 376(2) (f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and 376(2) (k) (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman). A colleague had accused Tejpal of sexual assault on two occasions at a hotel in Goa in November 2013.

Public prosecutor Francisco Tavora said that the case has been delayed as the defence asked for clones of mobile data and other digital evidences. “Everything now has been provided to them. We have already made our arguments telling the court we have enough evidence for the sections charged. They will now fight for discharge of charges. But once that is done, the trial then begins.”

The court separately said that the case now stands transferred to the Mapusa sessions court with the case papers having been transferred this week. The law requires a lady judge to hear a sexual assault case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now