Tarun Tejpal charged with rape: A timeline of ex-Tehelka editor’s case so far

A trial court in Goa framed charges of rape against ex-Tehelka magazine editor Tarun Tejpal on Thursday in connection with an alleged rape case filed against him in 2013. Tejpal is accused of sexually assaulting a female colleague inside a life at Hotel Grand Hyatt on the night of November 7, 2013. His trial will begin on November 21.

The charges under which Tejpal has been booked include 376 (rape), 354-A (sexual harrassment and punishment for sexual harassment), 376(2)(k) IPC (rape of a woman by a person being in position of control or dominance over the woman, 376 (2) (f) (person in position of trust or authority over women, committing rape of such women) and Section 354 (b) (disrobing a woman), along with other charges sections 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint). ALSO READ: Tarun Tejpal charged for rape by Goa court, pleads not guilty

Here’s a timeline of the Tarun Tejpal’s case so far:

7 November, 2013: Tarun Tejpal, the then-Tehelka editor, allegedly sexually assaulted a female employee inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa.

20 November, 2013: Tejpal stepped down as the editor-in-chief of Tehelka for six months in the wake of sexual assault allegations.

21 November, 2013: Goa police launched the investigation into the alleged sexual assault by Tejpal.

23 November, 2013: Two days later, Goa police lodged an FIR against Tejpal in a case of rape and outrage of modesty after being accused by a junior colleague of sexually assaulting her while they were in the state to attend a conference organised by the publication.

30 November, 2013: A sessions court denied anticipatory bail to Tejpal, stating that his case lacked merit. He was subsequently arrested and lodged at Sada sub-jail.

17 February, 2014: A chargesheet was filed against Tejpal by the Goa crime branch.

1 July, 2014: The Supreme Court granted bail to Tejpal and observed that the former editor had spent six months in jail since his arrested on November 30, 2013. The apex court maintained that there was no need for Tejpal’ continued incarceration as a charge sheet was filed on February 17.

16 June, 2017: A sessions court accepted Tejpal’s request to hold the rape proceedings in-camera and barred media from covering it.

26 September, 2017: Bombay HC refused to stay framing of charges against Tejpal.

28 September, 2017: Court charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint.

