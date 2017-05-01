Tarn Taran: ‘Told’ to clean sewer, 2 sanitation workers killed

Aman Kumar (35) and Prem Kumar (29) were allegedly asked to clean the sewer line in Patti town. (Representational) Aman Kumar (35) and Prem Kumar (29) were allegedly asked to clean the sewer line in Patti town. (Representational)

TWO SANITATION workers were killed due to poisonous gas while cleaning a sewerage pipeline for the local body in Patti Sunday. The Tarn Taran deputy commissioner has ordered an inquiry into the deaths. Nobody has been booked in the case yet. According to the Employment as Manual Scavengers Act and their Rehabilitation Act 2013, no person shall be allowed or made to clean manually cleaning of sewers or septic tanks. Only machines can be employed for such a task. To make someone clean sewer pipeline is a punishable offence that can lead to imprisonment up to two years or fine or both.

Aman Kumar (35) and Prem Kumar (29) were allegedly asked to clean the sewer line in Patti town. The sewerage line was blocked for a few days and the local body was responsible to fix it. Both lost consciousness soon after entering the sewer. They were declared dead at a hospital. Both were married and have children. Aman and Prem were working with a contractor who was given the job by local body to clean the sewerage line. They were not direct employees of the local body, sources said.

Sewerage inspector Major Singh and Sanitary inspector Ranbir Sood were inspecting the sewerage cleaning work by the contractor.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner, Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda, said, “I have ordered an inquiry. Responsibility will be fixed on whoever is found at fault. A report will be submitted to my office in a day or two. They (the two deceased) were doing it for the local body. Nobody can be made to do this job. We have written to government to provide compensation to their families.” The local body has no machine to clean sewerage pipes.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now