Tarn Taran proposes drug de-addiction centre at rehab clinic

THE TARN TARAN district administration has proposed that the state government should open a drug de-addiction centre on the premises of the drug rehabilitation centre at Bhagupur village in Patti Assembly constituency. The proposal has been sent by the office of Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda. The DC and Congress leader Anoop Singh Bhullar, who runs the NGO, Fateh Foundation, and brother of Khemkaran Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Bhullar, jointly visited the Bhagupur rehab centre in the second week of April this year. At the moment, the centre gets its patients after they are treated for a week or two at the Patti government drug de-addiction centre located at a distance of 4 km.

The rehab centre never got adequate patients since it was opened last year. There has been no patient for the last few months as the only psychiatrist at the Patti government de-addiction centre is on official leave. So, a well-equipped rehab centre has become a white elephant for the district administration.

“I have proposed to the district administration to start a drug de-addiction centre inside the drug rehabilitation centre at Bhagupur. Right now, the drug de-addiction centre at Patti is at some distance from the rehabilitation centre and this distance does not allow patients to mentally connect with the rehab centre. I had paid a visit there along with the deputy commissioner. I am ready to run it on PPP model. I have been running Fateh Foundation and have helped 600 addicts get out of the drug mence with the help of private psychiatrists,” said Anoop Singh Bhullar.

“There are enough patients in the district to run 10 such drug rehabilitation centres. The previous government never accepted the fact that there are drug addicts and it made no effort to bring them to the rehabilitation centre. I have come to know that there has been no psychiatrist for the last few months at the Patti drug de-addiction centre. I will arrange for psychiatrists on my own,” Bhullar added. “We have sent a proposal to the state government to open a drug de-addiction centre inside the rehabilitation centre. The government will not spend any penny and it will be the responsibility of the NGO to hire psychiatrists and other staff to run the de-addiction centre and the rehabilitation centre. The government will provide Rs 4.50 crore infrastructure,” said the DC. He confirmed that he had visited the rehab centre with Bhullar. The DC, however, said that the NGO would be selected by providing equal ground to all the interested NGOs.

I will arrange for psychiatrists on my own,” Bhullar added. “We have sent a proposal to the state government to open a drug de-addiction centre inside the rehabilitation centre. The government will not spend any penny and it will be the responsibility of the NGO to hire psychiatrists and other staff to run the de-addiction centre and the rehabilitation centre. The government will provide Rs 4.50 crore infrastructure,” said the DC. He confirmed that he had visited the rehab centre with Bhullar. The DC, however, said that the NGO would be selected by providing equal ground to all the interested NGOs.

The government will provide Rs 4.50 crore infrastructure,” said the DC. He confirmed that he had visited the rehab centre with Bhullar. The DC, however, said that the NGO would be selected by providing equal ground to all the interested NGOs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App