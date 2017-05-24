Tarkeshwar: Skulls found on riverbank trigger panic

Two human skulls and some bones recovered on the banks of the Kana river in Tarkeshwar triggered panic in the area on Monday night. The remains were spotted by a labourer, who informed local panchayat members and police.

Sources said the labourer was digging on the shore when he found the remains.

According to police sources, two pieces of clothing were also recovered from the spot. Police are trying to identify the remains. “We are taking the help of experts. We are also checking the missing list,” said a police officer. An official said, “We are looking into the case, it’s too early to come to a conclusion,” said an official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now