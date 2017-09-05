Targets of schemes ambitious but bold: Hardeep Singh Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey Hardeep Singh Puri in New Delhi. Prem Nath Pandey

Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday said he was looking at the year 2022 for realisation of targets for various urban and housing schemes. Puri, who took charge as MoS (Independent) for the ministry that was with Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, termed the targets “ambitious but bold and transformative”.

On meeting the 2019 deadline set for most schemes of his ministry, he said, ‘’Instead of two years, if work doesn’t have to happen it can take six years, and if it has to happen it can get done in six months. Until now, the way we have succeeded, I see the 2019 deadline being met. Why think of 2019, we should think of 2022, the 75th anniversary of India’s independence. We have time,we will have to keep going.’’

Many of the schemes such as Swachh Bharat (Urban) and Smart Cities have already progressed effectively, he added. Pointing out that India was the most successful story of post-colonial reconstruction, he said, ‘’Look at the other nations that got independence at the same time as us… The India story has been a success story. But from another perspective, we have more poor people than all the least developed nations put together… these are ambitious targets but these targets are bold and transformative.’’

