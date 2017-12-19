Targeted killings: Ramandeep, Hardeep remanded in NIA custody for three days

Accused Ramandeep Singh’s parents at the court Monday. (Express Photo) Accused Ramandeep Singh’s parents at the court Monday. (Express Photo)

THE NATIONAL Intelligence Agency (NIA) brought Ramandeep Singh and Hardeep Singh on production warrants from Khanna police on Monday to probe their role in the killing of two Dera Sacha Sauda followers near Khanna in February. The court remanded the two in NIA custody for three days.

Senior Prosecutor Surinder Singh, who represented NIA, said that since the agency had been probing all the targeted killings in the state, they wanted to probe Ramandeep and Hardeep’s role in the killings of Satpal Kumar and his son Ramesh Kumar. “Both the murders had links with the radicals staying outside the country. We have leads that the Dera followers were also on their target. We sought a 12-day remand for their interrogation but the court had granted three days’ remand,” he said.

Both Satpal (65) and Ramesh Kumar (35) were shot dead outside a canteen at Jagera village near Khanna in February. Ramandeep and Hardeep were in Khanna police custody after the state police had taken them on production warrants on December 6 to probe the role of both the accused for the murder of RSS worker Durga Das who was shot dead near Lalheri village in Khanna last year.

Both Ramandeep and Hardeep’s role is being probed for the murder of RSS leader Ravinder Gosain. During the investigation of the Gosain murder case, NIA had found that the accused were involved in the targeted killings that took place in the state in the past one year. NIA will also take Jagtar Singh Johal in its custody. He will be produced in the special NIA court here on Tuesday. The agency will seek his production warrants. Johal is in Ludhiana police custody.

