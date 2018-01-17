Targeted killings: One sent to 4-day police remand in connection with murder of Dera followers

The accused was produced in a special NIA court in Mohali on Tuesday and remanded to four-day police custody. (Representational Image) The accused was produced in a special NIA court in Mohali on Tuesday and remanded to four-day police custody. (Representational Image)

The National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has taken one Amrinder Singh on production warrants in connection with the alleged murder of a father and son who were followers of the Dera Sacha Sauda and were the victims of ‘targeted killings’ in the state. The accused was produced in a special NIA court in Mohali on Tuesday and remanded to four-day police custody.

The NIA’s counsel HS Oberoi said that they produced Hardeep Singh Shera, Ramandeep Singh, Amrinder Singh, Ravipal Singh, Daljeet Singh Jimmy and Manpreet Singh in the court. Except Amrinder Singh, all the others were sent to the judicial custody, till February 4. Manpreet Singh, Ravipal Singh and Amrinder Singh were already in the police custody in connection with the murder of Satpal and his son Ramesh Kumar.

“We wanted to investigate Amrinder’s role in the killings of the dera followers, during the course of our investigation it also came to light that Dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim was also one of the targets of these people,” said an NIA official.

Both Satpal (65) and Ramesh Kumar (35) were shot dead outside a canteen at Jagera village near Khanna in February last year outside a canteen being run by the Dera. The murders were said to be as part of the series of targeted killings which rocked the state from 2016 to 2017 until the accused was arrested by the Punjab Police.

