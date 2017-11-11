Targeted killings in Punjab: Hardeep met Mintoo in Italy three years ago, refused to join KLF, says probe team

DGP Suresh Arora in Ludhiana while looks on the weapons used by the arrested gangsters for killings in Punjab. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) DGP Suresh Arora in Ludhiana while looks on the weapons used by the arrested gangsters for killings in Punjab. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Alleged shooter Hardeep alias Shera, who was arrested Friday in connection with a series of targeted killings in Punjab, had met KLF commander Harminder Singh Mintoo in Italy three years ago. “Hardeep was adopted by his paternal uncle. He was just 18 when he met Mintoo in Italy. Mintoo had stayed at Hardeep’s place in Italy for 21 days and then he also tried to influence him with Khalistani ideology. He tried to radicalise him and asked him to join KLF but he refused then. However, later Hardeep’s relationship with his foster father (paternal uncle) turned sour and then he again contacted Mintoo. Probably, he needed money.

They started interacting through Skype. Both Ramandeep and Hardeep were hired through Facebook for these killings,” said Inspector Jangjit Singh Randhawa, SHO, Baghapurana police station and investigating officer in an illegal weapons case of 2016 in which first two accused- Jimmy Singh and Jagtar Singh (UK-based) – were arrested and following their interrogation, the shooters were traced.

Weapons, motorcycles recovered

The police also recovered weapons used in the crimes. Four pistols of 9 mm, .32 bore, .30 bore and .315 bore each, suspected to have been used in various killings apart from a Swiss-made air-pistol which they allegedly used for brief training, were seized. Three motorcycles, including two used in crimes and one belonging to Shera for personal use, have been recovered apart from a Renault Duster. The motorcycles used in the murder of RSS leader Gagneja and Shiv Sena leader Durga Prasad Gupta have been recovered.

‘Targets were picked using social media’

Police claimed that both the shooters picked their targets based on their social media conversations. They said whichever person from other communities that they found being vocal against Khalistan and Sikh radicals, they would target, said police. Their handlers had also instructed them to focus on RSS cadre. In case of Gagneja, the accused went to Jalandhar thrice before succeeding on the fourth day. They would also destroy their clothes after every killing, police said.

