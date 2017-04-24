‘Tardy’ lifting of wheat: Arthiya association alleges underhand dealings, seeks Captain’s intervention

The association has also written to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding speedy lifting of the crop from the market. (Representational Image) The association has also written to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding speedy lifting of the crop from the market. (Representational Image)

Concerned over “tardy” lifting of wheat from the grain markets, the Arthiya Association Punjab Sunday held a meeting chaired by its president Ravinder Singh Cheema. The association alleged that underhand dealings are taking place and that the lifting of wheat is solely dependent on purchase inspectors and transporters since no rule has been adopted regarding this. The association has also written to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh demanding speedy lifting of the crop from the market.

According to the Punjab Mandi Board record 81.94 lakh tonnes wheat had arrived in the state mandies out of which 79.63 lakh tonnes was purchased while only 32 lakhs tonnes (around 40 per cent) wheat was lifted till April 22. Cheema informed that till date more than 60 per cent of the purchased wheat has been lying in the grain markets across the state even as it has been purchased mostly in 15 districts in Malwa belt.

He stated that wheat must be lifted from the mandis keeping the date of purchase in mind, but in most markets wheat meant for late purchase is being lifted first while those which needs to be purchased early are still lying in the mandis. “Even the wheat purchased 15 days back was not lifted from some mandies of the state,” Cheema said.

He said few Arthiyas have informed them that due to delay in lifting of the purchased crop, the moisture content has come down from 12 per cent to 9 per cent due to high temperature resulting in less weight of the crop and that the burden would be put on either farmers or Aartiyas by the purchase inspectors.

