Tapi: 2 kids, cook killed in school wall collapse

Three persons, including two students, were killed and four others injured when a wall collapsed in a primary school at Mirkot village of Uchchhal taluka in Tapi district on Tuesday.

Two girls, Smutul Gamit (7) and Divya Gamit (6), and cook Sukma Gamit (36) died on the spot while the four injured, including two children, were rushed to a hospital in Songadh from where they were referred to Vyara. Two of them have suffered fractures.

According to Uchchhal police, the wall, which collapsed, was under repair.

A police officer said, “The cook and two children died on the spot, primarily due to head injuries. We have begun investigations and are collecting information about the contractor, hired by the school for the repair. We have learnt that some local people had complained about the substandard quality of material used in repair.”

Uchchhal police later lodged an FIR in the night.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani directed the administration department to “start a high-level investigation and to take strict actions against the offenders”. He also announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ordered the district administration to arrange for the treatment of the four injured.

