Tapas Paul’s arrest political atrocity: Trinamool Congress

Tapas Paul ‘s arrest incidentally comes on the 50th day of demonetisation of high value currency notes. (Express Photo) Tapas Paul ‘s arrest incidentally comes on the 50th day of demonetisation of high value currency notes. (Express Photo)

Strongly reacting to the arrest of its Lok Sabha MP Tapas Paul by CBI for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley Chit Fund Scam, Trinamool Congress on Friday said BJP was resorting to “political atrocities” against those opposed to demonetisation. “So now political atrocities against those opposed to Note Bandi and with the movement. We will fight it out,” TMC national spokesperson Derek O’Brien said claiming that the party and its leaders were being targeted by BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for protesting against demonetisation.

Watch What Else is Making News



“What about BJP MP and Union Minister who performed for Rose Valley and was associated with them? Are you arresting him tonight or tomorrow?” asked O’Brien without naming anyone in a series of tweet messages following Pal’s arrest by CBI this afternoon.

“Many film stars, directors, sports persons are brand ambassadors. So what next? Those from BIP (sic) who are brand ambassadors will also be? Right?,” O’Brien, who is TMC’s leader in Rajya Sabha, said.

Paul’s arrest incidentally comes on the 50th day of demonetisation of high value currency notes.