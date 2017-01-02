Tapas Pal undergoes medical tests after complaining of health problems

TMC leader Tapas Pal (File photo) TMC leader Tapas Pal (File photo)

Trinamool MP Tapas Pal, who was arrested by the CBI for his alleged role in the Rose Valley chit fund scam, today underwent medical tests after he complained of health problems at the start of his interrogation by the investigating agency. Pal, who is on a three-day remand with the CBI, was first taken to state-run Capital Hospital’s cardiology, neurology and ophthalmology departments for check-ups. In the evening, the MP again underwent health check-up, this time at the hospital’s psychiatric department after he again complained of health problem. “We have examined Pal. He has epilepsy and diabetes. But, he is fit to face interrogation by the CBI,” Dr Prasant Mohanty, head of psychiatric department in the hospital, said.

After being arrested by the CBI in Kolkata on December 30, the cine star-turned-politician was brought to Bhubaneswar the next day. He was sent to three-day CBI custody by a special court.

The Trinamool MP was one of the directors of the tainted chit fund group that allegedly duped investors in Odisha, West Bengal and some other states.

Pal is accused of promoting the company and “misleading” people to deposit money in the firm. He was also charged with giving senior posts to his family members in the company, a senior CBI official said.

In its charge sheet submitted in the court, CBI had accused the ponzi firm of duping investors of Rs 17,000 crore, of which Rs 450 crore is from Odisha alone. The company was active in Odisha and had 28 branches in the state.

While being taken to hospital, Pal, for the second consecutive day, claimed before the mediapersons that he is “innocent and had not done anything wrong”.

Meanwhile, his daughter Sohini Pal also appeared before the CBI here after the investigating agency sought certain clarification from her, sources said, adding she was given a job in the Rose Valley Group allegedly due to her father’s influence.