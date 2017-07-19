Tantrik held for ‘advising’ MP man to sacrifice boy in ritual

Dilip Bagri was booked under section 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational image) Dilip Bagri was booked under section 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Indian Penal Code. (Representational image)

The police today arrested the 30-year-old tantrik on whose ‘advice’ a man yearning for a son allegedly abducted and brutally killed a two-year-old boy in a human sacrificial ritual with the help of his two wives last month. The incident came to light after the police on Monday arrested Dilip Bagri (36), a school bus driver, and his two wives from Gadhi Billoda village, about 40 kms from here, for allegedly committing the horrendous crime.

“We have arrested the tantrik, Ambaram Bagri from his residence in Umarni village in neighbouring Ujjain district,” Gautampura Police Station in-charge Anil Kumar Verma told PTI. He said Bagri was booked under section 109 (punishment of abetment) of the Indian Penal Code.

Dilip Bagri has two daughters from his first marriage. After his wife died 12 years ago, he got married twice over a period of time, as he wanted a son. His desire for son, however, remained unfulfilled as both women couldn’t bear him children, a police official had said earlier.

Dilip Bagri then approached the tantrik (sorcerer) who advised him to perform a human sacrifice ritual to get his wish fulfilled, the official said. Acting on the advice, Dilip Bagri abducted the two-year-old boy living in his neighbourhood on June 9, and in the night he and his two wives pierced pins in his body as a part of the ritual, he said.

When the child started crying, they covered his mouth and he died in the process but they continued with the ritual, according to the official. The postmortem report had revealed that the boy was killed brutally.

