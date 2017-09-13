Tanker driver booked for trying to “murder” Rajkot dairy chairman

A TANKER DRIVER allegedly tried to murder Govind Ranpariya, chariman of Rajkot District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Limited (RDCMPUL) popularly known as Gopal Dairy by trying to run his tanker over the chairman’s moving car on Doodhsagar Road in the city, police said on Wednesday.

Thorala police said the incident took place on Monday afternoon when the chairman was on his way to the Gopal Dairy headquarters on Doodsagar road. Ranpariya’s car driver Chhagan Patel stated in his complaint that driver of a milk tanker overtook their car near HJ Steel on Doodhsagar road at around 1:30 pm and tried to run his vehicle over their car. However, Patel managed to manoeuver his car safely even as the tanker driver then managed to speed away. In his complaint, filed on Monday evening, Patel identified the tanker driver as one Govind Katara who was driving the milk container bearing vehicle registration number GJ 3 BV 3477.

“Katara nursed a grievance against the dairy chairman and tried to murder him by trying to running his tanker over the chairman’s car,” Patel stated in his complaint.

Based on Patel’s complaint, Thorala police booked Katar for attempt to murder. Late on Tuesday night, police seized the tanker from old yard of Rajkot agriculture produce market committee on National Highway 27 on the outskirts of the city.

“We seized the empty tanker from near the APMC on Tuesday evening but the accused driver is still on the run. He is a native of Junagadh but presently lives in Nava Gam village on the outskirts of Rajkot city. Primary investigation has revealed that he had some dispute with the dairy chairman over contract for transporting milk. Efforts are on to trace the accused and arrest him at the earliest,” Thorala police inspector Ramji Kharadi said on Wednesday.

RDCMPUL is a member union of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation, the largest dairy firm of Asia which markets its dairy products under brand name Amul. Gopal dairy is among the biggest dairies in Saurashtra and Ranpariya has been serving as its presidents for the than last four years.

