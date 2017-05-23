Tamil outfit condemns Rajinikant’s possible entry into politics

The protesters burnt Rajinikanth’s effigy before police detained them. PTI The protesters burnt Rajinikanth’s effigy before police detained them. PTI

AROUND 30 members of a Tamil outfit on Monday marched to actor Rajinikanth’s residence to condemn his possible entry into politics. Thamizhar Munnetra Padai (TMP) leader Veera Lakshmi led the marchers, who raised slogans against the actor. They reminded him that there are millions of Tamils, who can become leaders and they do not want an actor from a neighbouring state to become their saviour. The protesters burnt Rajinikanth’s effigy before police detained them. A police officer said a team of policemen had been deployed at the actor’s residence.

The protest came as sources close to Rajinikanth confirmed his possible trip to Delhi this week on BJP’s invitation. Sources added discussions were on between Rajinikanth and his close associates on his entry into politics. “We are sure that he has a plan as he has expressed his political intent in public. Even if he used to give hints of his political entry earlier, this is the first time he appealed fans to ‘prepare for a war’ and has also conveyed his message to some of the senior fans association leaders,’’ said a source close to Rajnikanth.

“We have already conveyed the messages to district leaderships to prepare to mobilise people for a possible announcement to launch of a new organisation,’’ said the source. The source said that messages to fans’ association leaders include strict orders to stay away from media interviews on behalf of him. “The only fear he has is the response of a large number of Christian and Muslim followers if he joins the BJP,” said the source, adding that joining BJP might antagonise a section of his followers, who have strong feelings against the BJP.

