Tamil Nadu: Woman, two children jump before train

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide with her two children by jumping before a train near here as she could not put with her alcoholic husband, police said on Wednesday. The woman, her son and daughter, aged six and four years, jumped before the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train near Araiyapuram on Tuesday, they said.

Her husband was reportedly a drunkard and quarrelsome, police added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App