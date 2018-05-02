Tamil Nadu: Woman, two children jump before train

Follow Us:
The woman, her son and daughter, aged six and four years, jumped before the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train near Araiyapuram on Tuesday, police said.

By: PTI | Thanjavur | Published: May 2, 2018 6:22:23 pm

A 35-year-old woman committed suicide with her two children by jumping before a train near here as she could not put with her alcoholic husband, police said on Wednesday. The woman, her son and daughter, aged six and four years, jumped before the Mayiladuthurai-Tirunelveli passenger train near Araiyapuram on Tuesday, they said.

Her husband was reportedly a drunkard and quarrelsome, police added.

