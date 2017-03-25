Tamil Nadu: Two poachers arrested with deer meat, gun seized

Two poachers have been arrested and a gun, some explosives, deer meat and carcass of a spotted deer, an endangered species, seized from them at Thenbarugur forest area, a forest department official said.

Forest department ranger Murugesan said the duo were nabbed on Friday by a patrol, who found them moving about suspiciously. An unlicensed gun, two sickles, powdered explosives, the carcass of a two-year-old spotted deer and 25 kg of deer meat were recovered from them, he said

The duo, aged 55 and 65, told the officials that they had come to the area two days back, killed two deer and intended to sell the carcass and meat. They were arrested later, he said.

