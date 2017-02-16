Tamil Nadu: Two injured in scuffle outside Panneerselvam’s residence

Police present at the venue brought the situation under control and removed the supporters of either side from the vicinity, police said. Police present at the venue brought the situation under control and removed the supporters of either side from the vicinity, police said.

Tense moments prevailed in front of former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam’s residence for a while Thursday evening when a minor scuffle broke out between his supporters and those of Law Minister C Ve Shanmugam. A policeman and a supporter of Panneerselvam were injured in stone pelting, allegedly by the supporters of Shanmugam. Former Minister K P Munusamy, a Panneerselvam supporter, rued the incident saying, “every supporter is part of the AIADMK family”.

Police present at the venue brought the situation under control and removed the supporters of either side from the vicinity, police said. Munuswamy said over the last few days, several cadres and public were visiting the former Chief Minister’s house expressing solidarity and not even a small hitch was witnessed so far.

“But within an hour of new Ministers being sworn-in under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami, AIADMK supporters here were attacked. I do not know how they are going to maintain law and order in the state. They have attacked their own party cadres. Why are you being so vindictive?” he said. He alleged Shanmugam’s supporters were behind the attack. Shanmugam was not immediately available for comment. Munuswamy appealed to the supporters not to commit “silly acts” just to satisfy some (Sasikala) family members since “we are still all part of one family.”