Tamil Nadu: TV reporter stabbed by drug peddlers in Madurai

A 50-year-old Tamil TV channel reporter was allegedly stabbed and seriously injured by a gang of drug peddlers in Madurai, Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said. Chandran, a reporter with Polimer TV, was attacked by four persons when he was buying milk at a grocery store near his house in P and T nagar this morning. The gang presumed that the reporter had lodged police complaint against them for selling ganja in the locality, they said.

A case has been registered against the gang members and one of them detained for interrogation, police said adding a search is on for other members of the gang. The victim has been admitted to a private hospital with stab injuries in the shoulder, leg and stomach and is said to be in a serious condition.

The gang had a year ago attacked the journalist’s son presuming that he (Chandran) was responsible for complaining to the police about the illegal sales of ganja in the locality, they said.