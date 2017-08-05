Amma removed TTV Dinakaran from AIADMK.. no reason for him to appoint office-bearers: OPS camp supporter

TTV Dinakaran TTV Dinakaran

A day after TTV Dinakaran signalled his return to politics, former minister and hardcore OPS supporter KP Munusamy on Saturday said former chief minister J Jayalalithaa had earlier expelled the incumbent AIADMK deputy general secretary and, therefore, there was no reason for him to appoint his loyalists as office-bearers of the party. “TTV Dinakaran is not in AIADMK. Amma already removed him from party. No reason for him to appoint party functionaries,” KP Munusamy was quoted as saying by ANI.

Commenting on Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, who is currently embroiled over corruption charges, Munusamy said, “He (Vijaya Bhaskar) should resign and come clean over corruption charges. It would be good for him and party.”

Earlier in April, the Income Tax authorities had conducted multiple raids on premises belonging to Bhaskar, his aides and associates. The searches unearthed documents on alleged routing of about Rs 89 crore to voters of R K Nagar. The by-poll in that assembly segment was subsequently cancelled.

On Friday, Dinakaran had announced a statewide tour from August 14 “to prepare his party for the general elections in 2019”. The AIADMK (Amma) faction leader had made 44 new appointments in the party, including 18 organising secretaries. While Thoppu K Venkatachalam, former ministers P Palaniappan and Senthil Balaji and Nanjil Sampath were among the Dinakaran supporters who got key party posts, Dinakaran said the time had arrived for him to step in.

“Yes, I stayed away from the party after a group of ministers said they can facilitate the merger in our absence. I made it clear. I said I will be more than happy if the party gets united in my absence. But what happened in the last two months? Those ministers led by Jayakumar did not achieve anything in the last 60 days. So here I am, stepping in,” he had told mediapersons in a press briefing outside his residence.

