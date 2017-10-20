Tamil Nadu: Eight killed in transport building collapse in Nagapattinam

Diwali 2017
Published:October 20, 2017
At least eight crew members of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) were killed on Friday after a portion of an over six-decade-old building collapsed in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam, PTI quoted police as saying. Three people sustained injuries and  were rescued from the debris. They were rushed to Karaikal General Hospital.

Police said the crew members of the TNSTC were sleeping in the building, constructed in 1952, when it collapsed around 3.30 am, killing them on the spot.

Nagapattinam District Collector Dr C Suresh Kumar visited the spot and conducted enquiries. State Transport Minister MR Vijayabhaskar is rushing to Porayar, officials said.

(With PTI inputs)

