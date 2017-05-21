Tamil Nadu: Top national, state level BJP leaders to take part in rallies from May 26

Top national level and state level BJP leaders will take part in rallies in Tamil Nadu from May 26 to celebrate completion of three years of the Narendra Modi government, state president Tamilisai Soundarajan said on Sunday. “The major achievements of the government will be highlighted during the rallies, in which top national and state level party leaders and union ministers will participate,” she told reporters Coimbatore.

Referring to the increasing number of protests by the public against relocation of state run TASMAC liquor shops to residential areas, she said BJP would take out a procession, mostly comprising women, to Fort St.George, the seat of power in Chennai, on June 16.

Asked about superstar Rajinikanth throwing hints at his entry to politics, she said it was wrong for anyone to say BJP would gain strength if he does, “as the party is already a force to reckon with in Tamil Nadu.” She said the factional feud in AIADMK should not delay the civil body polls, which should be conducted at the earliest.

She accused DMK MP Kanimozhi of spreading wrong information on NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test), saying students in Tamil Nadu would gain as Government had increased the reservations from 50 to 80 per cent. Kanimozhi had on May 18 said it was wrong to change the education system to suit NEET and instead the State government should focus on upgrading the present uniform syllabus She said government had failed to upgrade the syllabus and was unnecessarily trying to change it, keeping NEET in mind.

Asked about Karti Chidambaram, under CBI investigation for an alleged bribery and corruption case, leaving for London on May 18, she said “it is for Congress and P Chidambaram (former union finance minister and Karti’s father) to explain about it.”

