DMK leads bandh in Tamil Nadu today, in support of drought-hit farmers

After staging protests in the national capital for 41 days, Tamil Nadu farmers reached Chennai on Tuesday to participate in the state-wide bandh in support of drought-hit farmers. Led by the opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK), the strike has been called to pressurise the state government and Centre to fulfill the demands made by the farmers. The ruling AIADMK government, on the other hand, has described the shutdown as politically motivated, reported news agency ANI.

Farmers are demanding a slew of drought-relief measures, including loan waivers for all farmers, inter-linking of rivers, pensions for farmers and the setting up of a Cauvery management board. Many trade unions, farmers bodies, local vegetable bodies and even film stars have pledged solidarity with the farmers, and will participate in the bandh, reported ANI. The state police has beefed up security to ensure law and order is maintained.

Tamil Nadu farmers had called off their strike in the national capital on Sunday, after meeting Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Palaniswani, who had ensured the protesters that their demands will be met, confirmed yesterday that he has taken up the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The agitators had resorted to extreme methods during their protest, including holding mock funerals, keeping dead rats in their mouths, and threatening to slit their throats. They even tried to drink urine, but were stopped by the Delhi police.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 8:44 am

