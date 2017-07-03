Tamil Nadu to develop 3,500 km rural roads: CM Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the development of 3,500 km of rural roads at an estimated cost of Rs. 800 crore in 2017-18. (File Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the development of 3,500 km of rural roads at an estimated cost of Rs. 800 crore in 2017-18. (File Photo)

Tamil Nadu government today proposed a series of initiatives covering the departments of Rural Development and Municipal Administration.

Among others, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced the development of 3,500 km of rural roads at an estimated cost of Rs. 800 crore in 2017-18.

This was part of a rural roads development scheme launched by the government in 2015-16, he informed the Tamil Nadu Assembly while making the suo motu announcements.

Further, the Centre has allowed Tamil Nadu to implement the second phase of the Prime Minister’s Rural Roads Scheme and as part of this, 2659 km of rural roads and 25 bridges would be developed this year, he said.

As part of the Swachch Bharat scheme, nearly 27 lakh individual toilets would be constructed in 2017-18 at an estimated Rs. 3,178 crore, the Chief Minister said.

Under Centre’s Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme, underground sewage systems would be set up in expanded areas of the Corporations of Vellore, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappally and Tirunelveli at an overall cost of around Rs. 1,436 crore, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App