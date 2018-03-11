Tamil Nadu forest fire LIVE UPDATES: At least 20 people rescued, IAF choppers pressed into service

Around 30 people are trapped in Kurangani hills after a fire broke out in the forest in Theni district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian Air Force has been pressed into service to rescue the stranded people, including students. The minister added that the Southern Command was in touch with the Theni District Collector in this regard.
As per latest reports, at least 20 people have been rescued till now, out of which five have sustained serious burn injuries. Around 50 people, including several students, were trekking in Kurangani hills in Theni when the fire broke out.
“Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni. @ThanthiTV @pibchennai,” the minister posted on Twitter.
Several fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.
Theni district collector Pallavi visited the rescued students in the hospital on Sunday. "I have directed the Forest Ministry to step up the rescue operations," she said.
Fire service personnel reached the spot armed with ropes, searchlights and other equipment to climb the hills. An official said vehicles can ply only till Kurangani Hills, IANS reported. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
"A medical team has been sent to the spot and employees of a nearby private tea estate are also assisting in the rescue operations," Sitharaman said.
The Fire Department got information about the incident around 3 pm, a fire official said. "One of the trekking team members called 108 Ambulance Service and alerted about their situation. The ambulance service then called us," the official said.
According to officials, rescue operations may be difficult at night due to low visibility and tough terrain.
A fire service official from Theni told news agency IANS that ambulances and fire tenders have been sent to the spot. Police and workers in a nearby tea estate are also helping. The official added that since the area does not have a good mobile network, full information is not available. Senior fire service officials have left for the spot.
Most of the trekkers are believed to be from from Coimbatore and Tirupur. A senior police officer, who is a part of the operation, said the Indian Air Force choppers are ready to rescue those trapped in the fire. "At least five among the 12 rescued have suffered serious burn injuries," the officer said.
As per latest reports, around 50 people were trekking and participating in mountain climing programmes in Theni forest when the fire broke out.