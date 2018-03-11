Tamil Nadu forest fire LIVE UPDATES: At least 20 people rescued, IAF choppers pressed into service

Several fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway. Several fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Around 30 people are trapped in Kurangani hills after a fire broke out in the forest in Theni district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian Air Force has been pressed into service to rescue the stranded people, including students. The minister added that the Southern Command was in touch with the Theni District Collector in this regard.

As per latest reports, at least 20 people have been rescued till now, out of which five have sustained serious burn injuries. Around 50 people, including several students, were trekking in Kurangani hills in Theni when the fire broke out.

“Responding to the request from the Hon @CMOTamilNadu on the forest -fire related issue -20 students are caught in Kurangani, Theni district. Instructed @IAF_MCC to help in rescue and evacuation. The Southern Command is in touch with the Collector of Theni. @ThanthiTV @pibchennai,” the minister posted on Twitter.

Several fire tenders have reached the spot and rescue operations are underway.

Read | Tamil Nadu: 20 students trapped in forest fire, Indian Air Force pressed into rescue ops

Tamil Nadu forest fire LIVE UPDATES:

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd