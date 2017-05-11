Tamil Nadu: Teen hacked to death, decapitated head thrown into police premises

A teen was hacked to death by a gang and they later threw his decapitated head into the police premises in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image) A teen was hacked to death by a gang and they later threw his decapitated head into the police premises in Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu. (Representational Image)

On Wednesday night, a teenager was hacked to death by a gang and his decapitated head later thrown into police premises in Cuddalore, the police said. The act was recorded on a CCTV camera near the police station. After inspecting the footage thoroughly, three persons belonging to the age group of 20-24 were arrested on Thursday, the police added.

News agency PTI quoted the police saying that the accused who is from Bahour in Puducherry, 13 km from Cuddalore had committed the crime owing to a previous rift with the victim. After beheading the teen, the accused carried his decapitated head on a bike with the head covered in a gunny bag before throwing it into the premises of the Reddichavavadi police station.

The police were successful in tracking down the accused after a detailed inspection of the CCTV footage. The police have also confirmed that the dead body was found near the Bahour lake.

As per an NDTV report, senior Puducherry police officer Rajiv Ranjan said, “Investigation is on. Vinod is the main accused in the case. The gang’s suspicion that the youngster informed the police about their crimes appears to be the motive”.

(With inputs from PTI)

