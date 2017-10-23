Tamil Nadu techie taken into custody for allegedly killing lover

A 26-year-old software engineer was on Monday taken into custody for allegedly killing a woman, who was reported missing a week ago from her house in the city, police said. Police said the man, a resident of Saravanampatti in the city, was taken into custody after tracing the 21-year-old woman’s last call on her mobile.

Police started investigations after the woman’s partents complained that she was missing since October 16. During interrogation, the man confessed to killing and burying the body of the woman, with whom he was in love, police said.

Quoting the man, police said both had gone on a trip to Kallar on the border of Coimbatore and Nilgiris districts. As the woman started quarreling with him, the man slapped her following which she swooned and fell on a rock, resulting in her death on the spot, police said.

Fearing arrest if he left the body, he allegedly crushed her face by throwing a boulder and buried it there. A special police team took the man to the place of occurrence this noon and exhumed the body, which was brought to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem. Further investigations are on.

