Tamil Nadu: Suspended Deputy SP arrested in connection with sale of idol

Kader Batcha and sub-inspector Subburaj had seized two ancient panchaloha (five metals) idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi worth several crores of rupees from two people in 2008. They sold them to an idol smuggler.

By: PTI | Kumbakonam | Published:September 14, 2017 9:45 pm
Suspended deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Kader Batcha, an accused in the 2008 illegal sale of ancient idols, has been arrested, police said today. Batcha was suspended on June 29 after cases were booked against him for his alleged involvement in the illegal sale of ancient idols worth about Rs 20 crore.

Batcha and sub-inspector Subburaj, who were with the idol wing CID of the Tamil Nadu police, had seized two ancient panchaloha (five metals) idols of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvathi worth several crores of rupees from two people in 2008. Without recording the seizure, they sold them to an idol smuggler.

Subburaj had already been arrested in connection with the case. Batcha was absconding after the arrest of Subburaj. Batcha is lodged in the central prison in Tiruchirappalli, police said.

