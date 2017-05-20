Support govt to ensure implementation of schemes: CM K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (Source: PTI Photo) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami (Source: PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today called upon those who left AIADMK to return to the parent body to ensure successful implementation of various schemes initiated by late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Speaking after distributing welfare schemes in nearby Mettupalayam, as part of the centenary celebrations of AIADMK founder M G Ramachandran (MGR) and birth anniversary celebrations of Jayalalithaa, he said that some persons were claiming that the people were with them. “The people are actually with MGR and Jayalalithaa and taking note of this, those who left the AIADMK should change their minds and return to the party fold,” he said.

Stating that the MLA representing Mettupalayam constituency (O K Chinnaraj, who sided with O Paneerselvam) won the elections only because of Jayalalithaa’s popularity,he said that if the MLA (without naming him) has to fullfil his poll promises to the voters, he has to support the schemes of the government.

Jayalalithaa had initiated various schemes for the benefit of poor students and provided laptops and wanted to establish a quality education system, he pointed out.

Stating that AIADMK was founded by MGR to end the reign of Karunanidhi-led DMK government, he said people should extend support to the present government to uphold the ideals and good governance provided by MGR for 11 years and Jayalalithaa, who was Chief Minister six times. He said some people had thought Jayalalithaa’s death would see the end of the government and AIADMK,but it remained a “daydream” only and added that since there were no heirs to MGR and Jayalalithaa, the workers and those gathered here were the real heirs.

