Tamil Nadu strike LIVE UPDATES: Police detain Stalin, who was leading the protest from Chennai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Opposition is observing a state-wide bandh in Tamil Nadu on Thursday over the Centre’s failure to constitute a Cauvery Management Board. DMK working president M K Stalin, who was leading the protest from Chennai, was detained by the police.

Hundreds of workers, led by DMK, are marching towards Anna Memorial on Marina beach. Majority of shops remain closed across the state, bus services have been suspended and traffic snarls are reported as cadres halt traffic along their path. There is heavy police personnel deployed to ensure law and order in maintained.

Ruling party AIADMK, last week, moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against the Centre for not setting up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). On the same day, the Centre petitioned the court seeking a three month extension to implement the court’s February 16 order. AIADMK’s plea will be heard on Monday.

