Tamil Nadu strike LIVE UPDATES: Police detain Stalin, who was leading the protest from Chennai

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Opposition is observing a state-wide bandh in Tamil Nadu on Thursday over the Centre’s failure to constitute a Cauvery Management Board. DMK working president M K Stalin, who was leading the protest from Chennai, was detained by the police.
Hundreds of workers, led by DMK, are marching towards Anna Memorial on Marina beach. Majority of shops remain closed across the state, bus services have been suspended and traffic snarls are reported as cadres halt traffic along their path. There is heavy police personnel deployed to ensure law and order in maintained.
Ruling party AIADMK, last week, moved a petition in the Supreme Court seeking contempt action against the Centre for not setting up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB). On the same day, the Centre petitioned the court seeking a three month extension to implement the court’s February 16 order. AIADMK’s plea will be heard on Monday.
Traffic snarls are reported from Chennai, due to the protests. Party workers are blocking traffic in parts of the city, including near the Marina Beach. The police, which deployed additional forces to Marina, is trying to maintain law and order.
The protests are being stages across Tamil Nadu. In Coimbatore, shops are closed today as traders participate in the bandh.
DMK working president has been detained by the police in Chennai.
DMK working president M K Stalin had previously said that the strike today would be like the Jallikattu one held a year ago. Then, too, thousands of people had gathered on Marina beach, bringing the city to a standstill.
Police resort to lathicharge near Wallajah Road, in a bid to prevent people from entering the Marina Beach road stretch. There is heavy deployment of police across Chennai, and additional teams are being rushed to maintain law and order at the Marina.
There are hundreds of cadres from Opposition parties marching towards Anna Memorial on Marina beach right now. The march is being led by the DMK. The police will restrict the entry to Marina beach side.
The DMK-led Opposition has called for a state-wide protest in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. Shops across the state remain closed today and bus services have been suspended in the wake of the protest. In the last week, there have been several protests against the Centre's failure to constitute a Cauvery Management Board. Track live updates on the strike here.
(With inputs from ENS)