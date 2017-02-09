Tamil Nadu: Son hacks father to death in quarrel over money in Thanjavur

In a case of patricide, a 24-year old man allegedly murdered his father enraged over him declining to arrange money for a overseas job, police said today.

During a quarrel, the man hacked to death his 56-year old father in their house at Keelathoodil Vinayagampetti village in the district last night.

He later surrendered before the police, they said.

Police said the son, working as an operator of earth moving equipment, had asked for money from his father for getting a overseas job.

When the father expressed his inability to arrange the money, a quarrel broke out and in a fit of anger the youth murdered him, police said adding further investigations were on.