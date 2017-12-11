Tamil Nadu: Six BJP workers injured in ‘stone pelting’ by VCK men, 21 held

The incident occurred this morning as BJP workers were assembling in front of the Sirkazhi taluk office to stage a demonstration against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s alleged remarks on Hindu temples, police said The incident occurred this morning as BJP workers were assembling in front of the Sirkazhi taluk office to stage a demonstration against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s alleged remarks on Hindu temples, police said

Six BJP workers were injured in alleged stone pelting by activists of VCK in the district today and 21 persons arrested in this connection, police said. The incident occurred this morning as BJP workers were assembling in front of the Sirkazhi taluk office to stage a demonstration against Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi leader Thol Thirumavalavan’s alleged remarks on Hindu temples, they said.

All of a sudden, VCK cadres who came there allegedly started hurling stones on the BJP members, injuring six of them, they added. Twenty one members of the VCK have been arrested in this connection.

A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the town to prevent any untoward incident. While four of the injured have been admitted to the Sirkazhi Government Hospital, two others with severe injuries, have been referred to Raja Muthaiah Medical College Hospital in Chidambaram.

