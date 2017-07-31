Tamil Nadu seeks Central government approval for various schemes

Source: Google Map Source: Google Map

The Tamil Nadu government has sought the Centre’s approval for various schemes, including a sea water desalination plant for this city. State Finance Minister D Jayakuamr submitted a memorandum with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley here on Sunday, seeking approval for various initiatives.

The estimated Rs 5,300 crore desalination project will address the increasing drinking water needs of Chennai, Jayakumar said. Presently, two sea water desalination plants of 100 mld (Million liters a day) each are located at Minjur and Nemmeli. Among others, the state has also sought Central clearance for the second phase of Chennai Metro rail, road and infrastructure projects, he said.

