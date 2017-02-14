Tamil Nadu: Security beefed up ahead of DA case verdict

Security has been stepped up across Tamil Nadu as a precautionary measure ahead of the verdict in the disproportionate assets case likely to be announced tomorrow. Additional police has been deployed at the Chief Minister’s Greenways road residence and Raj Bhavan besides Koovathur resort where AIADMK MLAs supporting party chief V K Sasikala are staying, police said.

The fate of Sasikala, fighting a bitter power battle with interim Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam after the demise of J Jayalithaa, is likely to be decided tomorrow as the Supreme Court may deliver the much-awaited verdict in the disproportionate assets case involving her as an accused.

Besides Jayalalithaa, against whom the proceedings would be abated due to her demise on December 5 last year, Sasikala, and the latter’s relatives, VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi, were also acquitted in the assets case by the Karnataka High Court.