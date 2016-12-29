Tamil Nadu: Sasikala will soon commence party work, says O Panneerselvam

A resolution was adopted at Thursday’s AIADMK general council meet appointing Sasikala to the party’s top post. (File photo) A resolution was adopted at Thursday’s AIADMK general council meet appointing Sasikala to the party’s top post. (File photo)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Thursday said VK Sasikala, who has been appointed the AIADMK general secretary, will formally commence work soon following the footsteps of J Jayalalithaa. “We told her (Sasikala) that she has been appointed the general secretary effective from today itself. Very soon, she will come to the party headquarters and commence the party work,” Panneerselvam, who is also the AIADMK treasurer, said.

“We requested her to accept the party’s decision of appointing her as the general secretary and give her concurrence to it and honourable Chinnamma wholeheartedly accepted it,” he told reporters here after calling on Sasikala at the Poes Garden residence of Jayalalithaa where she continues to live.

Panneerselvam said, “She has agreed wholeheartedly to guard and lead the party like Amma by following her path.”

Several other state ministers, including Revenue Minister RB Udhaya Kumar and Municipal Administration Minister SP Velumani, too said Sasikala had accepted the party decision, adding that she will soon start the party work.

