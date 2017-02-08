Tamil Nadu: Sasikala strikes back at O Panneerselvam, may parade AIADMK MLAs in Delhi

AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign after attending the party MLAs’ meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo) AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala flashes victory sign after attending the party MLAs’ meeting in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

A day after caretaker Chief Minister O Panneerselvam revolted against her and claimed he had the backing of the party, AIADMK general secretary Sasikala herded MLAs into buses which headed in the direction of the Chennai airport. There were indications that the MLAs — Sasikala claims she has the support of 131 of 134 party MLAs — may be flown to Delhi and paraded before the President to force a trial of strength in the Tamil Nadu assembly.

Sources in the Sasikala camp said she wants pressure to be brought on Governor Vidyasagar Rao, who is still in Mumbai, to come here and order a floor test in the House. Following Panneerselvam’s rebellion Tuesday night, Sasikala called a meeting of AIADMK MLAs at the party headquarters and this morning, they were put on buses to keep the flock intact. Panneerselvam, meanwhile, announced that an inquiry commission headed by a Supreme Court judge will be set up to probe “doubts” surrounding the health condition and death of J Jayalalithaa. He was sacked last night from the post of party treasurer by Sasikala.

Addressing the MLAs, Sasikala tore into Panneerselvam, saying he had betrayed the party and “fully merged” with rival DMK which Jayalalithaa had fought all her life. She claimed she learnt of his moves a few days ago. The party, she said, will remain united and will not be cowed down by threats.

Panneerselvam, who was chosen by Jayalalithaa as stop-gap chief minister when she had to quit twice due to adverse court verdicts, maintained that he enjoyed support of majority MLAs and would prove it on the floor of the House at an appropriate time.

“The Ministers and MLAs who are now with the other side will soon realise the reality and the current extraordinary situation will change,” he said in an apparent reference to ministers rallying behind Sasikala.

Former Speaker P H Pandian, who attacked Sasikala, and senior Rajya Sabha member Dr V Maitreyan showed up at Panneerselvam’s residence in a show of solidarity.

Panneerselvam also dismissed accusation by Sasikala that he was colluding with DMK and by others that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP were backing him. He said he was in touch with no one and that he did not need support of either DMK or BJP.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker M Thambidurai rejected Panneerselvam’s claims and said that the party had all the MLAs with it. “We are united. There is no dispute or difference,” he said.

Referring to Panneerselvam’s political career, Sasikala told the legislators he had been part of the AIADMK-Janaki (led by MGR’s widow) that was against Jayalalithaa following the death of founder M G Ramachandran, before switching sides. Jayalalithaa had “forgiven” this and provided him with various opportunities, she said.

“Our rivals are showing their true face. We will prove our might to them. No one has the power or capacity to split or break us. I will solve the confusion arising in people’s minds at the right time,” she said.