Because I am a woman, they are targeting me like this, says Sasikala

Careful not to criticise Governor C Vidyasagar Rao over the delay in administering her the oath of office, AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala hit out Monday at caretaker Chief Minister and rebel O Panneerselvam, accusing him of being in league with arch rival DMK. On her way to the Golden Bay Resorts in Kuvathur, where her party MLAs have been camping for the last four days, Sasikala spoke to a few reporters, including The Indian Express:

Do you think the Governor is biased against you?

Let us wait for some more time. Why jump to conclusions.

Why do you think the Governor has not invited you despite your claim of majority (support)?

We don’t know the reason. We are waiting.

Do you think the Centre has a role in this?

Yes, many people are saying that.

So why the hurry to become Chief Minister when the (disproportionate assets) case is pending before the Supreme Court?

The case has nothing to with it. But when (DMK leader) Duraimurugan made that remark — that DMK will support Panneerselvam for four years if he requires support — Panneerselvam could have stood up and replied that we are a majority government. But he didn’t do that. That incident triggered suspicion.

Do you think the case may be the reason for the delay (in swearing-in)?

The case has nothing to do with this delay.

There is anger (among the cadres)… Who exactly is the political heir of J Jayalalithaa? What do you think?

What matters most to me is to continue whatever Amma did. I am doing that. People will support us.

Do you feel you are being targeted?

Opposition parties are instigating protests against us. Because I am a woman in politics, that is why I am being targeted like this.

Will you ask your partymen to stop attacking journalists? They attacked some last night.

I don’t know about that. It should not have happened. In our party, Amma was particular that we should have military discipline. So we will not do such things. Some miscreants may have done it.

In this crisis, what role is your family playing in supporting you?

Sasikala did not answer the question. She simply rolled up the car window.