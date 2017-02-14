Tamil Nadu crisis: Palanisamy meets Governor, stakes claim to form government

Edappadi K Palaniswami with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa. Edappadi K Palaniswami with former chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

Newly elected AIADMK Legislature Party Leader Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday met governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao and staked claim to form the government. In his brief meeting with the Governor, Palaniswami presented a list of MLAs supporting his claim. Some senior leaders and ministers also accompanied Palaniswami, according to sources.

Palaniswami greeted the governor with a bouquet. He was elected AIADMK Legislature Party leader replacing V K Sasikala shortly after the Supreme Court convicted her in the disproportionate assets case. Last week, the Governor had met Panneerselvam and later Sasikala, who had staked claim to form the government. It was not known how many MLAs attended the legislature party meeting chaired by Sasikala earlier in the day.

The Madras High Court was yesterday informed by the state public prosecutor that 119 AIADMK MLAs were staying in the resort, near here, on their own volition. Later, Rajya Sabha MP V Maithreyan and Manoj Pandian, supporters of Panneerselvam, also met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan and held discussions. It was immediately not known what transpired in the meeting.

Tamil Nadu Governor C Vidyasagar Rao is expected to take a decision on formation of a new government in the state on the basis of recommendations by three legal luminaries, including Soli Sorabjee.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court upheld the trial court verdict that sentenced Sasikala to four years jail in disproportionate assets case.