Tamil Nadu sailor found hanging at Indian Naval Academy quarters

A 26-year-old naval sailor was found hanging at the residential quarters of Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Ezhimala in nearby Kannur district, early on Monday. Rajasekhar Velayudhan of Thiruttani district in Tamil Nadu was found hanging at his quarter by his wife around 2.42 am, an INA release said.

He was rushed to the Indian Naval Hospital ‘Navjivini,’ where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The Soutern Naval command has ordered an inquiry into the death, the release said adding the body of the deceased has been shifted to Pariyaram Medical College hospital for post-mortem. The next of kin of the deceased sailor have been informed, it said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now