Tamil Nadu run liquor shop vandalised

State run TASMAC has been forced to relocate several of its liquor shops,following the Supreme Court order of December 2016, mandating that no outlets should be there within 500 meters of state highways. (Representational image) State run TASMAC has been forced to relocate several of its liquor shops,following the Supreme Court order of December 2016, mandating that no outlets should be there within 500 meters of state highways. (Representational image)

In continuing protests against location of state run liquor shops in residential areas in Tamil Nadu, public of Puliyakum area here ransacked an outlet. The residents, most of them women, damaged the shutters and hurled liquor bottles onto the road, alleging that the administration had failed to close it down despite assurances some days back that it would be done.

Two liquor shops in the vicinity had already been closed down some time back. The protesters dispersed after police arrived at the scene and assured them that the matter would be taken up with the authorities concerned. There has been a spate of anti-liquor protests in Tamil Nadu by public, who have demanded that outlets in residential areas be closed, citing nuisance created by the tipplers.

State run TASMAC has been forced to relocate several of its liquor shops,following the Supreme Court order of December 2016, mandating that no outlets should be there within 500 meters of state highways. The Apex Court had later modified its order and allowed sale of liquor within 500 metre alongside highways in some hilly areas and in Chandigarh, where the highways near the city have been denotified.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App