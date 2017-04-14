Tamil Nadu: Rowdy-sheeter shot dead in police encounter in Ramanathapuram district

Image for representational purpose Image for representational purpose

A 42-year-old rowdy-sheeter was shot dead in an alleged encounter with police at Kodikondu near here, police said today. Govindan, wanted in several criminal cases, attacked two police constables, who were on patrol duty last night, with a sickle, while he was trying to flee after snatching a gold chain from a woman, they said.

However, Soundarapandi and Thangamunisamy opened fire thrice at Govindan “in self-defence,” killing him on the spot, they added. The injured policemen have been admitted to Ramanathapuram government hospital, where they are said to be in a serious condition, police said. Superintendent of police, Mayilvahanan rushed to the spot and held investigations.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now