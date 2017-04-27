#VinodKhanna
Relocation of wine shop: Traders down shutters in Tirupur

Cases have been filed against 200 persons in the area for indulging in arson and ransacking the outlet, police said.

wine shops, beer shops, Tamil Nadu, Tamil nadu bear shops, Tamil Nadu government, Beer shops relocation, Tirupur, Tirupur wine shops, Tamil Nadu news, india news, indian express news Protesting against police action, traders and owners of petty shops downed shutters in the area. (Representational photo)

Traders in Mudalipalayam area in Tirupur district downed shutters on Thursday to protest filing of cases against residents, who had ransacked a relocated wine shop, even as the outlet was opened with police protection. Over 500 residents in Mudalipalayam area had ransacked the shop, which was relocated from the national highway and smashed liquor bottles and brought down the roof of the bar attached to it, yesterday. All this happened before the police team could arrive at the scene.

Cases have been filed against 200 persons in the area for indulging in arson and ransacking the outlet, police said. Protesting against police action, traders and owners of petty shops downed shutters in the area.

However, residents were in for shock, as they found the government-run liquor shop open this afternoon, with police protection.

